Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 85815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Sasol by 62.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

