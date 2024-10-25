Saurabh Saha Sells 2,592 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $39,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,661 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,726.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

