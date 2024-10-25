Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

