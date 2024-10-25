Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $165.23 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

