SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 1,388,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 938,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.82. The company has a market cap of £32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.