SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.16). Approximately 883,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 925,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.18).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £32.95 million, a P/E ratio of -715.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.82.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

