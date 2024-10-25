SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $82,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

