SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 183,903 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.