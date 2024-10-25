SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MDY stock opened at $571.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

