Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

