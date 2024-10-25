Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $132.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

