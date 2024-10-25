StockNews.com Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $167.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

