Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 11.4% – Time to Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,763,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,800,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

