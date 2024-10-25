Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $171.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

