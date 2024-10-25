Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.1% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23,351.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,467,000 after buying an additional 1,023,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

