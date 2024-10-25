Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $102.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Textron has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

