TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

