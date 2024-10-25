The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

