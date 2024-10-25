The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

DIS stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

