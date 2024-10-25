THG (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.56 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 485396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on THG from GBX 48 ($0.62) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £608.61 million, a PE ratio of -269.18, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.23.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($97,377.16). 33.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

