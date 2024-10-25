Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

