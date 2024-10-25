UBS Group Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $1.95

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $2.25 to $1.95 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

