Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 258.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $367.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

