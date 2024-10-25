United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $12.85. United-Guardian shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 6,905 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

