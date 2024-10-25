UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 197,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $560.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

