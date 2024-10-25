Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
