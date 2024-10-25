Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.