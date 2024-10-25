Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Approximately 829,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 334,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

Verici Dx Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.93.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

