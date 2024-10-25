Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157,581 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

