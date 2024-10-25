Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 4,270 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 29,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.