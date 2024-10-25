Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 4.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

