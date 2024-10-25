Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $667.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

