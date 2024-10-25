Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 60,000 shares.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.