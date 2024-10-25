Whittier Trust Co. Invests $93,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $66,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.