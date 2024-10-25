Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $258.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

