Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.82 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

