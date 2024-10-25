YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

