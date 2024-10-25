YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

