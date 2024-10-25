YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $511.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

