YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $361.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

