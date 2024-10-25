YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $832.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

