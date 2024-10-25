YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

