YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

