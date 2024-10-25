YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB opened at $237.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.