YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VB opened at $237.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
