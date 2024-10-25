YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,209.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,199.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,080.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

