YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

NYSE CVS opened at $56.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

