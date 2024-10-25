YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FDX opened at $272.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

