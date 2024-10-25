Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Down 4.0 %

Zoetis stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.