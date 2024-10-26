1,010 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 942,529 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $17,468,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 424,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.