1,010 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 942,529 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $17,468,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 424,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $60.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.
View Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.