151,220 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 151,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

