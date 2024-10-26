1,768 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $147,080,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

First Solar Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

